U.S. Treasury sells $60 billion of two year notes at a high yield of 0.213%

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US sells two year note auction

  • High yield 0.213% versus 0.215% WI
  • Bid to cover 2.47 times vs 2.54x six month average
  • Dealers 25.9% vs six month average of 30.6% average
  • Directs 21.26% versus six month average of 16.7%
  • Indirects 52.76% versus six month average of 52.7%
The auction is a B grade
  • The high yield was lower than the WI by 0.2 basis point
  • The bid the cover was a bit short of the six month average
  • Dealers were saddled with much less than the six month average
  • The demand came from the domestic side (i.e. direct bidders).  Overseas demand was near the six month average (indirect bidders).
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose