US treasury auctions off $60 billion of two-year notes

WI 0.152%



High yield 0.152%



Dealers 31.73% vs 32.6% six month average



Directs 17.58% vs 15.1% six month average



Indirects 50.7% vs 52.3% six month average



No big surprises in the auction. The numbers were near 6 month averages. The high yield was right on the WI level at the time of the auction.