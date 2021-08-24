US treasury sells $60B of 2-year notes at a high yield of 0.242%

WI traded at at the time of the auction



High yield 0.242% vs WI at the time of the auction at 0.253%

Tail -1.1 basis points

Bid to cover of 2.65x vs 6 month average of 2.51x

Directs (measure of domestic demand) 21.18% vs 6 month average of 17.6%

Indirects (measure of international demand) 60.54 six month average of 52.0%

Dealers (the recognize government dealers) 18.2% vs 6 month average of 30.3% Auction Grade: A+





Strong demand indicated by the higher than average bid to cover and higher Direct (domestic demand) and indirect (international demand) bidding as well.





The dealers were barely involved with 18.2% vs 30.3% average.



The US treasury sold $60 billion of two year notes at a high yield of