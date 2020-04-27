US treasury to auction 2 year notes at the bottom of the hour

They will auction 5 year at 1 PM ET

The US treasury will auction off 34 billion of two-year notes at the bottom of the hour. Later at 1 PM ET they will follow up with a 5 year note auction. Why the early and back to back auctions today?





The reason is because the FOMC rate decisions will be on Wednesday and the Treasury does not auction notes/bonds on those days.





Some statistics on recent 2 year auctions:





Bid to cover six-month average 2.52x

Dealers six-month average 32.9%



Directs six-month average 17.2%

Indirects six-month average 49.9%



The current WI 2-year him eld is trading at 0.24%

The last to year auction came in at 0.398% with a tail of 0.8 bps. The six-month average tail is 0.2 basis points.