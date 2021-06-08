US Treasury to auction $58 billion of 3 year notes at the top of the hour

WI is currently trading at 0.325%





The six month average is of auction components show:

bid to cover, 2.44x



Dealers, 33.1%

Directs, 18.1%

Indirects (a measure of foreign demand), 50.4% The last auction came in at a high yield of 0.329%. There was a -0.2 bp tail.

The U.S. Treasury will auction off $58 billion a three year notes at the top of the hour. The current WI yield is trading at 0.325%. Tomorrow, the treasury will auction off 10 year notes and Thursday they will follow with 30 year bonds.