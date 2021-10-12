U.S. Treasury to auction off 10 year notes at the top of the hour

The three year note auction went okay







Bid to cover 2.5X



Indirects 66.6%. The indirect are a measure of foreign demand



Directs, 16.6%. The directs are a measure of domestic demand

Dealers 16.7%. The higher the demand from foreign and domestic gets sopped up by the primary dealers. A lower percentage is good for the auction

The last auction came in at 1.338%. The 10 yield since last month is currently up near 1.60%. The auction will be the highest yielding 10 year auction since May. For the 10 year auction (well reopened 9 year and 10 month issue), the treasury will auction $38B. The key component averages over the last six months shows:

For some reason I thought the U.S. Treasury will auction off three and 10 year notes at 1 PM. I was obviously wrong about that. The three year note auctioned earlier today was okay. The bid to cover was little short of the average. The yield was the touch below the WI level at the time of the auction.