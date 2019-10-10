US treasury to auction off $16 billion of 30 year bonds at the top of the hour
Completes the 3, 10 and 30 year note/bond auctions this week
At the top of the hour, the US treasury will auction off $16 billion of 30 year bonds. The current WI is trading at 2.17%
The recent history of the 30 year auction shows:
- high yield 2.27% at the last auction. The 6 month averages 2.613%
- Bid to cover was 2.22x at the last auction. The 6 month averages 2.23x.
- Dealers took 26.4% at the last auction. The 6 month averages 27.3%
- Directs took 13.3% at the last auction. The six-month average is 18.8%.
- Indirects took 60.3 at the last auction. The six-month average is 67.2%.