US treasury to auction off $17 billion of 20 year bonds next week
Well 19 year 10 month
The US treasury will auction off $17 billion of 20 year bonds next week. The 20 year maturity is the newest of the maturities auction by the treasury each month. This month's issue will reopen the original issue from a few months ago. So the maturity is actually 19 years and 10 months.
In addition the treasury will auction off
- $14 billion of 10 year TIPS
- $51 billion of six-month bills
- $54 billion of 3 month bills
- $30 billion of 190 day bills