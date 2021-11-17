U.S. Treasury to auction off $23 billion at 20 year bonds at the top of the hour

The longer end of the curve is tilting to the downside





The treasury yield curve has moved lower with a bigger move to the downside in shorter-term yields, but the longer end has now started to move lower as well.





The 10 year benchmark yield is down -2.1 basis points. The 30 year is down -0.9 basis points with both trading at/near low yield for the day.











Some of the six month averages of the component pieces shows: Some of the six month averages of the component pieces shows: Bid to cover, 2.34X



Direct bidders, 18.7%. Direct bidders are a proxy for domestic demand.



Indirect bidders, 61.7%. Indirect bidders are a proxy for international demand

Dealers, 19.6%. The dealers get "the rest" typically after domestic and international demand.

The tail at the last auction was 2.5 basis points (sloppy). The average over the last six months is only 0.5 basis points.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. We will see if the dip in yields is good for the auction results. Recall last weeks three, 10, and 30 year auctions were not met with strong demand.

The U.S. Treasury is to auction off $23 billion of 20 year bonds at the top of the hour.