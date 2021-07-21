U.S. Treasury to auction off 24 billion of 20-year bonds at the top of the hour

The last six auctions have seen:

Bid to cover 2.33 times.



Dealers 23.1%

Directs (proxy for domestic demand) 17.9%

Indirects (proxy for foreign demand) 58.9%

The tail at the last auction came in at -1.7 basis points. The 6 month average is at 0.0 basis points.





Overall, yields today are higher with the 10 year yield up 8.4 basis points to 1.291%. The yield of reached down toward 1.12% yesterday before moving back to the upside. The cycle high for 2021 came in at 1.774%.



