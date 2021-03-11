US treasury to auction off $24 billion of 30 year bonds at the top of the hour

WI is trading at 2.29%.

The U.S. Treasury will auction off $24 billion of 30 year notes at the top of the hour. The auction is the third of major one this week. On Tuesday, the three year auction went very well with strong demand. The 10 year auction yesterday was ok not great, but not bad.





The 30 year yield is up around 4.6 basis points on the day. Is the move higher in yields enough to entice strong investor demand?





The last six auctions have seen:

Bid to cover of 2.34x

Dealers, 21.6%

Directs, 16.5%

Indirects, 61.9% Before the auction the US stocks are all trading sharply higher: