US treasury to auction off $25 billion of 20 year bonds next week

Expectations were for a $23 billion auction





Later today the treasury will complete their refunding for the week with the sale of $26 billion of 30 year bonds. The auction will take place at 1 PM ET. The current WI yield is trading at 1.375%





As the treasury auctions continue at an increasing pace, the US treasury has a announced that they will auction off $25 billion of 20 year bonds next week. That was higher than the 23 billion expected.