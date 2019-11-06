US treasury to auction off $27 billion of 10 year notes at the top of the hour

WI 10 year is currently trading at 1.823%

The US treasury is auction off $27 billion of 10 year notes at the top of the hour. The current WI yield is at 1.823% ahead of the auction.





Since Friday, the yield has moved up from about 1.668%. That low stalled near the 50 day moving average (white line). The yield is currently above its 100 day moving average (blue line) at 1.797% That level is a key barometer going forward.





Stay above and more upside momentum can be expected. Move below and the we could see a retracement back down toward the 50 day moving average once again.









High yield at the last auction was at 1.59%. The six-month average is 1.926%. The current yield is between those 2 extremes

Bid to cover 6 month averages 2.36x. The last auction came in at 2.43x

Dealers six-month average is 27.7%. The last auction saw dealers takedown 28.7%

Directs six-month average to 12.8%. The last auction came in at 12.8%

Indirects six-month average 59.4%. The last auction saw indirects take 58.5%.

Some of the recent history for the auctions: