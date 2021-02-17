US treasury to auction off $27 billion of 20 year bonds at the top of the hour

Current WI is at 1.892%





The 20 year issue is relatively new. In fact, there there've only been 8 separate auctions (starting in May 2020).





The following are 6 month averages for the auctions:

Bid to cover, 2.34X.



Dealers, 24.5%.

Directs, 14.9%.

Indirects, 60.6% The last auction had a high yield of 1.657%. Obviously the yields are higher now with the WI at 1.892%. So this will be the highest auction yield in the issues short history.

The US treasury will auction off $27 billion a 20 year bonds at the top of the hour. The current WI yield is at 1.892%.