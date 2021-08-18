US treasury to auction off $27 billion of 20 year bonds at the top of the hour

What are the recent auction averages for the key auction components

The U.S. Treasury will auction $27 billion the five year bonds at the top of the hour. The current 6 month averages for key components show:

Bid to cover: 2.34X

Directs 18.7%

Indirects (proxy for foreign demand) 59.0%

Dealers 22.3% The last auction yield came in at 1.89% with a tail of 1.2 basis points.





For your guide, the best auctions are ones where