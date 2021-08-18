US treasury to auction off $27 billion of 20 year bonds at the top of the hour
What are the recent auction averages for the key auction components
The U.S. Treasury will auction $27 billion the five year bonds at the top of the hour. The current 6 month averages for key components show:
- Bid to cover: 2.34X
- Directs 18.7%
- Indirects (proxy for foreign demand) 59.0%
- Dealers 22.3%
The last auction yield came in at 1.89% with a tail of 1.2 basis points.
For your guide, the best auctions are ones where
- the bid to cover is above the average,
- the high yield auction levels is below the WI or when-issued yield at the time of the auction
- The demand is higher than the 6 month averages for indirects and directs
- The dealers demand is lower than the 6 month average (the distribution is to foreign and domestic purchasers).