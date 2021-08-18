US treasury to auction off $27 billion of 20 year bonds at the top of the hour

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

What are the recent auction averages for the key auction components

The U.S. Treasury will auction $27 billion the five year bonds at the top of the hour. The current 6 month averages for key components show:
  • Bid to cover: 2.34X
  • Directs 18.7%
  • Indirects (proxy for foreign demand) 59.0%
  • Dealers 22.3%
The last auction yield came in at 1.89% with a tail of 1.2 basis points. 

For your guide, the best auctions are ones where 
  • the bid to cover is above the average, 
  • the high yield auction levels is below the WI or when-issued yield at the time of the auction
  • The demand is higher than the 6 month averages for indirects and directs
  • The dealers demand is lower than the 6 month average (the distribution is to foreign and domestic purchasers). 

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose