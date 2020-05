The current WI is trading at 1.33%

The US treasury will complete the refunding with the auction of $22B of 30 year bonds. The current Wi is at 1.33%.





Bid to cover 6 months average is 2.40x

Dealers 6 month average is 19.8%

Directs 6 month average is 16.5%

Indirects 6 month average is 63.8%

The 3 and 10 year auctions were met with good demand. Each were auctioned at levels below the WI with solid bid to cover ratios.