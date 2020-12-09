US treasury to auction off $38 billion of 10 year notes at the top of the hour

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Current WI is trading at 0.95%

The US treasury will auction off $38 billion and 10 year notes at the top of the hour. The current WI is trading at 0.95%. The auction will reopen the old 10s which are currently trading at a yield of 0.943%.

Averages over the last 6 months shows:
  • Bid to cover 2.4x
  • Dealers, 25.5%
  • Directs 14.2%
  • Indirects 60.3%
The last auction came in at a high yield of 0.96% with a tail of -0.2 basis points.  The six-month average yield is 0.765%.  Yields have been pushing higher toward the 1% level of late. 

Yesterday's 3- year note auction did not go so well (give it a D for a grade).   10 year yields are up about 2.5 basis points on the day
