U.S. Treasury to auction off $38 billion of 10 year notes at the top of the hour
WI is currently trading at 1.51%The U.S. Treasury will auction off $38 billion of 10 year notes at the top of the hour. The current yield is trading at 1.510%.
The six month average is for some of the major demand components show:
- bid to cover 2.39x.
- Dealers 22.1%
- Indirects (a measure of foreign demand) 60.8%
- Directs 17.1%
The auction last month when out at a high yield of 1.684% with a tail of -1.3 basis points.