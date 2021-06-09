U.S. Treasury to auction off $38 billion of 10 year notes at the top of the hour

WI is currently trading at 1.51%

The U.S. Treasury will auction off $38 billion of 10 year notes at the top of the hour. The current yield is trading at 1.510%.

The six month average is for some of the major demand components show:
  • bid to cover 2.39x.
  • Dealers 22.1%
  • Indirects (a measure of foreign demand) 60.8%
  • Directs 17.1%
The auction last month when out at a high yield of 1.684% with a tail of -1.3 basis points.  
