U.S. Treasury to auction off $38 billion of 10 year notes at the top of the hour
The recent historical averages for the 10 year note auctions
At the top of the hour, the U.S. Treasury will auction off $38 billion of 10 year notes. The recent six month historical averages for the major components of the 10 year auctions shows:
The last auction high yield came in at 1.34% with a stop through yield of -3.1 basis points (it was a A+ auction with stellar demand from overseas investors (77.2%) with dealer participation only at 9.6%.
- Bid to cover, 2.47x
- Directs, 16.2%
- Indirects, 64.2%
- Dealers, 18.9%