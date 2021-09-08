U.S. Treasury to auction off $38 billion of 10 year notes at the top of the hour

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

The recent historical averages for the 10 year note auctions

At the top of the hour, the U.S. Treasury will auction off $38 billion of 10 year notes.  The recent six month historical averages for the major components of the 10 year auctions shows:
  • Bid to cover, 2.47x
  • Directs, 16.2%
  • Indirects, 64.2%
  • Dealers, 18.9%
The last auction high yield came in at 1.34% with a stop through yield of -3.1 basis points (it was a A+ auction with stellar demand from overseas investors (77.2%) with dealer participation only at 9.6%. 
