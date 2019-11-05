US treasury to auction off $38 billion of 3 year notes at the top of the hour
WI is currently trading at 1.63%
The US treasury will auction off $38 billion of 3 year notes at the top of the hour. The current WI is trading at 1.63%.
Some historical comparisons:
- High yield average over the last 6 auctions our at 1.752%. The last auction was at 1.41%
- Bid to cover average over the last six auctions was 2.46x
- Dealers took 35.7% over the last six auctions
- Directs took 17.4% over the last six auctions
- Indirects took 46.9% over the last six auctions.
Yields in the US are elevated today with the yield curve getting steeper. The 2 year is up 4.2 basis points, while the 10 year and 30 year are both up 8.0 basis points (but off highs for the day).