Current WI trading at 1.158%





The averages over the last 6 auctions shows:

Bid to cover: 2.38x

Dealers: 24.1%

Directs: 14.9%

Indirects: 61.0% The last auction went off at 1.164%. The tail was -0.8 basis points.



