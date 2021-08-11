U.S. Treasury to auction off $41 billion of 10 year notes at the top of the hour

Some of the component six month averages for comparison





What are some of the benchmark six month average is for the major components of the recent auctions?

Bid to cover, 2.42X. The bid to cover measures the number of bids versus the auction amount. A higher numbers indicative of strong demand.

Directs, 17.8%. The percentage total of Direct bids are a proxy for domestic demand.

Indirects, 61.5%. The percentage total of Indirect bid are a proxy for international demand which is the largest buyers of US government debt.

Dealers, 20.7%. What is not competitively distributed to Direct and Indirect bidders goes to the US government dealers. A high percentage is indicative of low external investor demand. A low number is indicative of strong external investor demand. The best auctions have: A high bid to cover

With high direct and indirect demand and

The U.S. Treasury will auction off $41 billion a 10 year notes at the top of the hour. Yields have moved higher since bottoming near 1.13% a week or two ago. The high yield today reached 1.378% which is a pretty big bounce off that low. Nevertheless, the yield is well off the April high of 1.774%.