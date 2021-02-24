US treasury to auction off 5 year notes at the top of the hour

US treasury to auction off $61 billion and 5 year notes

At the top of the hour, the US treasury will auction off $61 billion of 5 year notes.  The WI 5 year issue is currently trading at 0.61%.

The averages over the last 6 months for the major auction details shows:
  • Bid to cover 2.45x
  • Dealers, 23.7%
  • Directs, 15.6%
  • Indirects, 60.7%
Also at the top of the hour Fed's Clarida is expected to speak. Clarida is a Board of Governors member which comes with a vote at all times.

Meanwhile Fed's Powell continues his testimony.
