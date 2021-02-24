US treasury to auction off 5 year notes at the top of the hour

US treasury to auction off $61 billion and 5 year notes





The averages over the last 6 months for the major auction details shows:

Bid to cover 2.45x



Dealers, 23.7%



Directs, 15.6%



Indirects, 60.7% Also at the top of the hour Fed's Clarida is expected to speak. Clarida is a Board of Governors member which comes with a vote at all times.



Meanwhile Fed's Powell continues his testimony.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

At the top of the hour, the US treasury will auction off $61 billion of 5 year notes. The WI 5 year issue is currently trading at 0.61%.