US treasury to auction off $52 billion of 3 year notes at the top of the hour

WI currently trading at 0.195%/0.185%





The averages over the last 6 months are showing:

Bid to cover, 2.42X



Dealers, 34.1%.



Directs, 11.7%.



Indirects 54.2%.

The average sale of the last 6 auctions comes in at 0.2basis points

The treasury will auction off $35 billion of reopened 10 year notes tomorrow and $23 billion of reopened 30 year bonds on Thursday.

The US treasury is auction off 52 billion of 3 year notes at the top of the hour.