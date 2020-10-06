US treasury to auction off $52 billion of 3 year notes at the top of the hour

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

WI currently trading at 0.195%/0.185%

The US treasury is auction off 52 billion of 3 year notes at the top of the hour. The WI is currently trading at 0.195% – 0.185%.

The averages over the last 6 months are showing:
  • Bid to cover, 2.42X
  • Dealers, 34.1%.
  • Directs, 11.7%.
  • Indirects 54.2%.
  • The average sale of the last 6 auctions comes in at 0.2basis points
The treasury will auction off $35 billion of reopened 10 year notes tomorrow and $23 billion of reopened 30 year bonds on Thursday.
