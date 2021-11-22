U.S. Treasury to auction off $58 billion of the two year notes at the bottom of the hour

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

5year note auction later this afternoon

The U.S. Treasury will auction off both two and five year notes today. The 2 Year Note Will Take Pl. at the bottom of the hour. The five year auction will be at 1 PM ET.

The key component six month averages for the 2 year note shows:
  • bid to cover, 2.56X
  • Dealers, 25.4%
  • Directs, 20.5%
  • Indirects 54.1%
The last auction came in at a high yield of 0.481%. That was -0.2 basis points from the WI level. 

US yields are higher today with gains across the maturity spectrum. 

5year note auction later this afternoon
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose