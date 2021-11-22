U.S. Treasury to auction off $58 billion of the two year notes at the bottom of the hour
5year note auction later this afternoonThe U.S. Treasury will auction off both two and five year notes today. The 2 Year Note Will Take Pl. at the bottom of the hour. The five year auction will be at 1 PM ET.
The key component six month averages for the 2 year note shows:
- bid to cover, 2.56X
- Dealers, 25.4%
- Directs, 20.5%
- Indirects 54.1%
The last auction came in at a high yield of 0.481%. That was -0.2 basis points from the WI level.
US yields are higher today with gains across the maturity spectrum.