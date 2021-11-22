U.S. Treasury to auction off $58 billion of the two year notes at the bottom of the hour

The key component six month averages for the 2 year note shows:

bid to cover, 2.56X



Dealers, 25.4%

Directs, 20.5%

Indirects 54.1%

The last auction came in at a high yield of 0.481%. That was -0.2 basis points from the WI level.





US yields are higher today with gains across the maturity spectrum.







