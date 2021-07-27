US treasury to auction off $61 billion a 5-year notes at the top of the hour

The 2nd leg of the auction calendar this week

At the top of the hour, the U.S. Treasury will auction off $61 billion a five year notes.  The auction comes after a OK auction yesterday in two year notes. On Thursday, the treasury will complete the auction process this week through the sale of $62 billion of a seven year notes.  

The recent six month averages for the major components include:
  • Bid to cover, 2.35X
  • Dealers, 24.8%
  • Directs, 15.9%
  • Indirects, 59.3%.
US yields are lower today with the 10 year currently down around four basis points to 1.2361%. The current 5 year yield is at 0.692%, -2.1 basis points.

