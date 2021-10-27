U.S. Treasury to auction off $61 billion of 5 year notes
Component averages over the last six monthsThe U.S. Treasury to auction off $61 billion of five year notes at the top of the hour. Some of the major component averages over the last six months shows:
- bid to cover 2.37X
- Directs (a proxy for domestic demand), 17.7%
- Indirects (a proxy for international demand), 59.2%
- Dealers, 23.2%
The WI yield at the time of the auction comes in at 1.182%. The results will be announced in a minute or two