US treasury to auction off $61 billion of 5 year notes at the top at the top of the hour
The 2nd leg of the note auctions this week
The US treasuries 2 year note auction went without a hitch yesterday with strong demand from domestic and international buyers.
Today, the U.S. Treasury will auction of $61 billion of 5 year notes in the second leg of the three-part note auction this week (tomorrow the treasury will auction off seven year notes).
The major components 6-month averages show:
- Bid to cover, 2.35X
- Dealers, 24.6%
- Directs (measure of domestic demand), 16.5%
- Indirects (measure of international demand), 58.9%