US treasury to auction off $61 billion of 5 year notes at the top at the top of the hour

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

The 2nd leg of the note auctions this week

The US treasuries 2 year note auction went without a hitch yesterday with strong demand from domestic and international buyers. 

Today, the U.S. Treasury will auction of $61 billion of 5 year notes in the second leg of the three-part note auction this week (tomorrow the treasury will auction off seven year notes).  

The major components 6-month averages show:
  • Bid to cover, 2.35X
  • Dealers, 24.6%
  • Directs (measure of domestic demand), 16.5%
  • Indirects (measure of international demand), 58.9%

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose