U.S. Treasury to auction off $61 billion of 5year notes at the top of the hour

WI currently trading at 0.790%

The U.S. Treasury is to auction off $61 billion of the five year notes at the top of the hour. The current WI is trading at 0.79%.

Recent averages for some of the major components shows:
  • Bid to cover: 2.34x
  • Dealers: 26 13%
  • Indirects: 57.9%
  • Directs: 15.8%
The last auction yield came in at 0.849% with no tail (difference between the WI yield at the auction time and the high yield).  

The US 10 yield is currently at 1.555%, -0.3 basis points. The high yield reached 1.5791% and the low was at 1.5503%.

The 30 year yield is also lower by -0.2 basis points at 2.245%.  That is down from the intraday high of 2.2668%.  The low today was at 2.2356%

