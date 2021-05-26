U.S. Treasury to auction off $61 billion of 5year notes at the top of the hour

Recent averages for some of the major components shows:

Bid to cover: 2.34x

Dealers: 26 13%

Indirects: 57.9%

Directs: 15.8%

The last auction yield came in at 0.849% with no tail (difference between the WI yield at the auction time and the high yield).





The US 10 yield is currently at 1.555%, -0.3 basis points. The high yield reached 1.5791% and the low was at 1.5503%.





The 30 year yield is also lower by -0.2 basis points at 2.245%. That is down from the intraday high of 2.2668%. The low today was at 2.2356%



