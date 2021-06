WI is currently trading at 1.2625%





The six month average is for some of the key components shows:

Bid to cover 2.27X



Dealers 24.8%

Directs 19.1%

Indirects 56.1%. The auction last month came in at a high yield of 1.285% with a detail of -0.7 basis points.

