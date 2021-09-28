U.S. Treasury to auction off $62 billion a seven year notes at the top of the hour

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Two year note auction was sloppy. Five year note auction was okay yesterday

The U.S. Treasury will finish their 2, 5 and 7 year auctions this week with the sale of $62 billion a seven year notes at the top of the hour.  

The averages of the major components of the auction over the last six shows:
  • bid to cover 2.31x
  • Dealers , 21.3%
  • Directs (a measure of domestic demand), 19.8%
  • Indirects (a measure of international demand), 58.9%
The high yield at the last auction came in at 1.155%. The tail was 0.3 basis points above the WI level at the time of the auction.  

