U.S. Treasury to auction off $62 billion a seven year notes at the top of the hour
Two year note auction was sloppy. Five year note auction was okay yesterday
The U.S. Treasury will finish their 2, 5 and 7 year auctions this week with the sale of $62 billion a seven year notes at the top of the hour.
The averages of the major components of the auction over the last six shows:
- bid to cover 2.31x
- Dealers , 21.3%
- Directs (a measure of domestic demand), 19.8%
- Indirects (a measure of international demand), 58.9%
The high yield at the last auction came in at 1.155%. The tail was 0.3 basis points above the WI level at the time of the auction.