U.S. Treasury to auction off $62 billion of 7 year notes at the top of the hour

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

WI is currently trading at 1.305%

The U.S. Treasury will auction off a seven year notes at the top of the hour. The last six auctions show average details including:
  • Bid to cover 2.25 times 
  • Dealers 25.2%
  • Directs 17.1%
  • Indirects 57.7%
The seven years tends to have a larger tail. The average of the last six months has been 1.3 basis points.

The last auction came in at 1.3%. That was the highest year since January 2020. When the yield was at 1.57%. The low auction yield came in at 0.446% in July 2020
