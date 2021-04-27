U.S. Treasury to auction off $62 billion of 7 year notes at the top of the hour
WI is currently trading at 1.305%The U.S. Treasury will auction off a seven year notes at the top of the hour. The last six auctions show average details including:
- Bid to cover 2.25 times
- Dealers 25.2%
- Directs 17.1%
- Indirects 57.7%
The seven years tends to have a larger tail. The average of the last six months has been 1.3 basis points.
The last auction came in at 1.3%. That was the highest year since January 2020. When the yield was at 1.57%. The low auction yield came in at 0.446% in July 2020