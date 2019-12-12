US treasury to reopen and auction $16 billion of 29 yr 11 mo. bonds at the top of the hour

US treasury to auction off $16 billion





The recent history shows:

High yield last auction 2.43%. The 6 month averages 2.409%

Bid to ask six-month average is up 2.23x

Directs six-month average is 16.1%

Indirects six-month average is 58.3%

Dealers 6 month averages 25.6%. The US yields are up sharply today on the back of hope for a US/China trade agreement. The 30 year bond is up 9.77 basis points or 4.36% higher.

ForexLive

The US treasury will reopen and auction $16 billion of 29 year 11 mo. bonds at the top of the hour. The current WI for the issue is at 2.32%.