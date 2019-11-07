US Treasury to sell $19 billion of 30 year bonds at the top of the hour

WI 30 year trading at 2.427%

The US treasury will complete their refunding auctions today by selling 19 billion of 30 year bonds at the top of the hour. The current WI for that bond is trading at 2.427%. Yields are up sharply in trading today on hopes that US – China trade deal will be completed soon.







Some history from recent 30 year auctions:



high yield 2.17% at the previous auction. The six-month average is 2.486%



Bid to cover six-month average is up 2.23x

Dealers six-month average is 26.9%

Directs six-month average is 14.5%

Indirects is 58.6%



