US treasury to sell $38B of 3 year notes at the top of the hour

The 3 year WI note is at 1.64%

The US treasury is to sell $38B of 3 year notes at the top of the hour. The WI is currently trading at 1.64%.





Recent 3 year auction history shows (6 month averages):



Bid to cover: 2.48x. The last auction came in at 2.6x)

Dealers: 33.7%. The last auction came in at 29.7%

Direct: 16.8%. The last auction came in at 16.9%

Indirects: 49.5%. The last auction came in at 53.3%

Tail: 0.0 bps. The last auction came in at-0.1 bps

The treasury will reopen the 10 year tomorrow and auction $24 billion and complete the auction schedule by offering $16 billion of 30 year bonds on Thursday.