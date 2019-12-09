US treasury to sell $38B of 3 year notes at the top of the hour

The 3 year WI note is at 1.64%

The US treasury is to sell $38B of 3 year notes at the top of the hour.  The WI is currently trading at 1.64%.  

Recent 3 year auction history shows (6 month averages):
  • Bid to cover: 2.48x.  The last auction came in at 2.6x)
  • Dealers: 33.7%. The last auction came in at 29.7%
  • Direct: 16.8%. The last auction came in at 16.9%
  • Indirects: 49.5%. The last auction came in at 53.3%
  • Tail: 0.0 bps. The last auction came in at-0.1 bps
The treasury will reopen the 10 year tomorrow and auction $24 billion and complete the auction schedule by offering $16 billion of 30 year bonds on Thursday.  
