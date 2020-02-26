US treasury auctions $41 billion of 5-year notes at high yield of 1.15%
A so-so averages with a small 0.1 bp tail. The bid to cover was a little better than the 6 month average. Dealers are saddled with a bit more than averge at 28.6% vs 23.4%.
- WI yield at auction time 1.149%. Tail of 0.1 basis points
- High Yield 1.15%
- Bid to cover 2.46x vs. 6 month average of 2.42x
- Dealers 28.6% vs 6 month average of 23.4%
- Directs 9.8% vs six-month average of 14.7%
- Indirects 61.5% vs six-month average of 61.9%
If I were to give it a grade it would be a C.