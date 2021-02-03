US Treasury yields are a stimulus proxy

US 10-year yields are back in the mid-January range after a breakdown last week.

The fortunes of yields are tied at the hip at the moment to US stimulus. There has been a nice bounce in the past week with Democrats putting reconciliation firmly on the table but also Biden meeting with a group of Republicans who proposed a bi-partisan bill.

Getting it done is clearly a priority and quickly. There's a broadly better tone in markets as well, but that also ties back to stimulus.

Technically though, it looks like we're on our way to a re-test of the 1.20% level. This rise is helping to keep the bid in the US dollar.

It's politics though so it could all change in a heartbeat.

