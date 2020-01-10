US tried to assassinate another Iranian official at the same time as Soleimani - report

Washington Post report

On the same day US forces launched a drone strike that killed Qasem Soleimani, they launched another operation to kill a senior Iranian official in Yemen, the Washington Post reports





The assassination did not succeed but it's raising questions on whether this was truly designed to stop an imminent attack, as US officials have said. Or if the plan was to cripple Iran's military leadership.







The target was Abdul Reza Shahlai, a financier and key commander of Iran's elite Quds Force who has been active in Yemen.





The details about what happened aren't clear but the news increases the risks that the US will strike again and that Iran won't wait until they do.

