US - Two joint chiefs members missed Saturday Trump meeting due to coronavirus concern

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Via Bloomberg on two top US officials:

  • Michael Gilday, chief of Naval Operations, has a close relative who tested positive
  • Joseph Lengyel, chief of National Guard bureau, tested positive but a later test showed negative - he'll take a 3rd test





See here for global coronavirus case data
