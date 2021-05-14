US UMich May prelim consumer sentiment 82.8 vs 90.0 expected

Weakest since Feb



Prior was 88.3

Current conditions 90.8 vs 99.8 expected

Prior current conditions 97.2 prior

Expectations 77.6 vs 84.5 expected

Prior expectations 82.7



1-year inflation 4.6% vs 3.5% expected (highest since 2008)



5-10 year inflation 3.1% vs 2.7% Prior

This is a poor reading and a big surprise. The jump in inflation expectations is something that I anticipated and it's meaningful. The Fed has repeatedly highlighted the importance of inflation expectations and that rise will trouble the Fed. Don't look at the absolute number, it's the change that matters. Given all the inflation talk, I don't think that's the peak.







One-year inflation expectations:



