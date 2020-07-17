US July University of Michigan consumer sentiment 73.2 vs 79.0 expected

Consumer sentiment data from the University of Michigan





Prior was 78.1



Current conditions 84.2 vs 86.8 expected (prior 87.1)



Expectations 66.2 vs 74.0 expected (prior 72.3)



1 year inflation 3.1% vs 2.8% expected (prior 3.0%)



5-10 year inflation 2.7% vs 2.5% prior



That's not a 'V-shared' recovery. There are certainly signs of a leveling off in consumer spending and this might indicate that worries about the consumer cliff are mounting with benefits set to run out at the end of the month.





This is a forward-looking indicator, particularly the 'expectations' component. At 66.2 it's narrowly above the May low of 65.9.





Surveys of Consumers chief economist, Richard Curtin:



