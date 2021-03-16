US' Vanguard Group has suspended plans to launch a mutual-fund business in China

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Wall Street Journal with the report on Vanguard bailing out on its plans to  to sell its funds to Chinese consumers. 

  • The firm had been planning to seek Beijing's approval for the business.
  • Vanguard has now decided that building a meaningful presence in China's fund industry would take longer than they expected, people familiar with the matter said.

Link to the Journal here for further info (may be gated)  

--
Vanguard has around US$6.2 tln in assets under management globally.

