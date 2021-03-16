US' Vanguard Group has suspended plans to launch a mutual-fund business in China
Wall Street Journal with the report on Vanguard bailing out on its plans to to sell its funds to Chinese consumers.
- The firm had been planning to seek Beijing's approval for the business.
- Vanguard has now decided that building a meaningful presence in China's fund industry would take longer than they expected, people familiar with the matter said.
Link to the Journal here for further info (may be gated)
Vanguard has around US$6.2 tln in assets under management globally.