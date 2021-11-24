US vehicle sales bounce back expected to continue in November and December

Because of the usual holiday-related plant downtime, on top of stoppages and slowdowns that still will be caused by the ongoing supply-chain disruptions, vehicle production for the U.S. market will weaken enough in December that inventory likely declines after rising in November. However, growth is expected to continue in Q1-2022.

Wards forecast for November is sales of 13.6 million SAAR

up about 4.7% from October

down 14% y/y (due to strong sales in November of 2020 as sales climbed on recovery)

Wards is wary on supply chain disruption, saying that while sales are expected to increase stock inventory will be depleted.



