US Vice President Harris says China continues to coerce and intimidate in South China Sea

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Harris is speaking in Singapore today:

  • says Southeast Asia is "critically important" for US security and prosperity
  • partnerships in Singapore, south-east, Indo Pacific are top priority for United States
  • says to pursue free and open Indo Pacific
  •  has enduring interests and commitments in region
  • vision includes freedom of navigation
  • Beijing continues to "coerce", "intimidate" in the south china sea
  •  says Beijing's actions continue to undermine the rules based order and sovereignty of nations
  • says us will host APEC in 2023


 more to come  

