US Vice President Harris says China continues to coerce and intimidate in South China Sea
Harris is speaking in Singapore today:
- says Southeast Asia is "critically important" for US security and prosperity
- partnerships in Singapore, south-east, Indo Pacific are top priority for United States
- says to pursue free and open Indo Pacific
- has enduring interests and commitments in region
- vision includes freedom of navigation
- Beijing continues to "coerce", "intimidate" in the south china sea
- says Beijing's actions continue to undermine the rules based order and sovereignty of nations
- says us will host APEC in 2023
