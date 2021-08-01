US vote on $1tn infrastructure bill could be held “in a matter of days"

DJ / Market Watch with the latest on US infrastructure talks:

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says the vote could be held "in a matter of days"

the text of the bill would be released "imminently"

Two of the negotiators said Sunday morning that action could come soon. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said on CNN, "We really are just about finished." Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said on CNN that there will likely be "text today and by this evening, hopefully we can start the process." Like Schumer, both said the bill could be finished this week.

This is familiar stuff ... but maybe its accurate this time.











