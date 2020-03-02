US VP Pence: Expects many more cases of coronavirus

Comments by US vice president, Mike Pence





US is in the process of resolving virus kits issue

No clear definition of what exactly is 'many more cases' though but at least the US isn't really taking much drastic measures just yet. If both the US and China would be forced into some semi-lockdown, it would wreak havoc on the global economy.





In any case, in case you missed the headlines from the week, there are reports about faulty test kits from the CDC which delayed the testing capacity in the US in response to the coronavirus outbreak situation. Let's see how things develop from hereon.



