US VP Pence: Expects many more cases of coronavirus

Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
The EUR is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
-
USD/CHF looks towards the September 2018 lows on fall below 0.9600
-
USD/JPY nudges back lower as optimism fizzles
-
EUR/GBP extends climb towards 0.8700, highest level since October last year
-
EUR/USD looks to surpass key technical hurdles, nears 1.1100 level
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Monday March 02 at the 10am NY cut
-
CFTC Commitments of Traders: Euro shorts continue to grow, yen shorts jump
-
FX option expiries for Friday February 28 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday February 27 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday February 26 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
ECB's de Guindos: The front line of the response to coronavirus should be fiscal policy
-
ECB's de Guindos: Virus adds a new layer to uncertainty to global, euro area growth prospects
-
The BOJ bought a record amount of ETFs today
-
BOE says it will take all needed steps to protect stability
-
BOJ said to have bought up Japanese stock ETFs today