US VP Pence says risk of coronavirus to the US remains low

COVID-19 Czar Pence with the reassuring comments

  • US has 43 domestic cases of coronavirus 

(finished LOLZing at that b/s? Good, there is more)

  • there may be some cluster cases of coronavirus 
  • risk on virus to US remains low
  • could be a vaccine going to clinical trials in 6 weeks
  • therapeutics may be ready by late summer, fall 
More, from some of the other folks at the meeting with Pence
  • 17 cases are travel related, 26 are person-to-person



