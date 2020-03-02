US VP Pence says risk of coronavirus to the US remains low

COVID-19 Czar Pence with the reassuring comments

US has 43 domestic cases of coronavirus





(finished LOLZing at that b/s? Good, there is more)





there may be some cluster cases of coronavirus

risk on virus to US remains low

could be a vaccine going to clinical trials in 6 weeks

therapeutics may be ready by late summer, fall

More, from some of the other folks at the meeting with Pence

17 cases are travel related, 26 are person-to-person











