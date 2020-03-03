US VP Pence says should be 1.5m coronavirus tests available by end of week

COVID-19 related comments from Pence

  • US has reserve of 43m masks
  • says to meet with CEOs of international airlines tomorrow
  • OMB to issue guidance on federal govt travel policy 
  • meeting with CEOs of commercial labs tomorrow
  • says there should be 1m tests per week starting next week
  • says there should be 1.5m tests out by end of week
  • anyone able to be tested for coronavirus going forward
  • 13 states have coronavirus cases; 9 deaths so far
  • US has 77 domestic coronavirus cases 
  • says coronavirus task force to brief House tomorrow



