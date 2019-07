More data to come

The US employment cost index is due at the bottom of the hour. The consensus is for a +0.7% q/q reading, the same as in Q1. The report doesn't make much noise but it's one the Fed will be watching.





Further north, the Canadian dollar will be taking full note of the May GDP report. The consensus is for a +0.1% m/m reading and 1.3% y/y growth, a slight slowdown from 1.5% y/y in April.