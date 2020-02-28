US week ahead data will be eyed re the FOMC on March 18 - politics will be a complication

Plenty of data due from the US next week, notably NFP on Firday.

Expectations of FOMC rate cuts in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak disrupting global supply chains and weighing on demand have heightenend

NFP might provide a clue, but given the FOMC is not until March 18 its a bit too early





Politics to the fore again next week, Super Tuesday will have around a third of primaries held. I expect there will be plenty on a potential Sanders-Trump face off in November. Should be fun dealing with the political spammers (ruthlessly ;-) )



